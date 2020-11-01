Golden State Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr casts his vote for 2020 election at Chase Center in SF

HAVE YOU VOTED, DUB NATION? Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr cast his ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

He went to a ballot drop-off location outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco at the facility's "Thrive City" area.

RELATED: California Election 2020: Everything to know about propositions, mail-in ballot vs. in-person voting, key dates and deadlines

"We're trying to make it easy as possible. And to have easy access," said Kerr, an eight-time NBA champion.



He also greeted fans.

RELATED: California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures

The drop-off location will be open through Election Day on Tuesday.

A Warriors facility in Oakland and the arena of the "Santa Cruz Warriors" are also being used as polling sites and drop-off locations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosocietyi am a votergolden state warriorsvote 2020california propositions2020 presidential electionpoliticschase centersteve kerr
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Best and worst cases for the Warriors, the Knicks and the teams we haven't seen since March
NBA Power Rankings, way-too-early edition: Next for Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and all 30 teams
Warriors Basketball Academy offering up safe socially distanced workouts
From rapper to lawyer, David Kelly does it all for Warriors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: US reports nearly 100k new cases in 1 day
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
UK researchers organizing human challenge trial to speed up vaccine
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Show More
Oakland's Dia de los Muertos Festival goes virtual this year
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
AMC, Cinemark to reopen some Bay Area movie theatres
Travelers must test for COVID before and after visiting NY, says governor
UC Davis doctors successfully separate conjoined twins
More TOP STORIES News