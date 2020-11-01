Warriors head coach Steve Kerr casts his vote for 2020 election at Chase Center in SF

He went to a ballot drop-off location outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco at the facility's "Thrive City" area.
"We're trying to make it easy as possible. And to have easy access," said Kerr, an eight-time NBA champion.
Have you voted yet, #DubNation? pic.twitter.com/IyUPGmeWcw— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 31, 2020
He also greeted fans.
The drop-off location will be open through Election Day on Tuesday.
A Warriors facility in Oakland and the arena of the "Santa Cruz Warriors" are also being used as polling sites and drop-off locations.
Ballot drop-off at Thrive City is now open 🗳— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 31, 2020
