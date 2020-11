Warriors head coach Steve Kerr casts his vote for 2020 election at Chase Center in SF

Ballot drop-off at Thrive City is now open 🗳



Hours and information » https://t.co/c9v3eRWOeZ pic.twitter.com/hNFzzlPekW — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 31, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr cast his ballot for the 2020 presidential election. He went to a ballot drop-off location outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco at the facility's "Thrive City" area."We're trying to make it easy as possible. And to have easy access," said Kerr, an eight-time NBA champion.He also greeted fans.The drop-off location will be open through Election Day on Tuesday.A Warriors facility in Oakland and the arena of the "Santa Cruz Warriors" are also being used as polling sites and drop-off locations.