Personal Finance

Stimulus checks update: FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of payments

By Samantha Chatman
With the timing and amount of a second round of stimulus checks still being worked out, the federal government has again issued a warning to be on the lookout for scammers.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued the following recommendations:

1. The government won't ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. Anyone who does is a scammer.
2. The government won't call, text, email, or contact you on social media to ask for your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number.
3. There's no such thing as getting your money early, or faster. Anyone who says they can hook you up now (or soon) is both lying and a scammer.

Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill


Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

The FTC said they have seen scammers use these tactics earlier this year and want the public to be vigilant about their money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financestimulus fundsscamsu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Californians may lose week of unemployment benefits
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Why younger Latinos are contracting COVID-19 in Sonoma Co.
Virtual New Year's Eve parties selling for more than $2K
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; 1 child dead
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled after blades detach, hit people
Show More
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
Auto shop owner speaks out on controversial COVID-19 promotion
COVID-19 updates: Pop-up testing site opens in Palo Alto today
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020
More TOP STORIES News