race in america

San Francisco Asian snacks restaurant owner shaken after receiving online order riddled with racial slurs, insults

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco restaurant owner is shocked after receiving an online order which was riddled with racial slurs and inappropriate language.

Emily Hui is the owner of STIX, an Asian bubble tea, corn dogs and snacks restaurant in the Sunset District. She says she was shaken up when her employee received the order Sunday afternoon.

The online receipt receipt for four corndogs and waffle fries also included language that read "Ching Chong Ugly A** N***er Stupid F***ing B**ch Dumb**s *F***ing Stupid Motherf***er Suck My A** Wit."

Concerned at the language and for the safety of her employee and others, Emily canceled the order and refunded the customer. She says a young man around the age of 19 or 20 still came in to pick up the order and acted "confused."

ABC7 News reached out to Square, the online ordering platform used by the restaurant. They did an investigation and said "from an engineering perspective the content was made on the customer's end" and there was no security breach.

Emily says, especially during these times and as Asian American business owners speaking up is more important than ever.

"We have to take it seriously. We can't brush it off," she said.

