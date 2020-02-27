Woman dragged, robbed of purse in Stockton Tunnel attack in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman was violently dragged and robbed of her purse in an attack inside the Stockton Tunnel in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood.

A surveillance video captured the attack, which happened around 9:10 the morning of Sunday, Feb. 23.

Lihua Yang was walking on Stockton Street in the tunnel when a suspect got out of a dark-colored sedan and approached Yang.

He dragged her down onto the sidewalk while trying to grab her purse. Once the man wrangled the purse from the woman, he jumped back into the vehicle so he and the driver could leave.

According to ABC7 News Reporter Dion Lim, the San Francisco Police Department is nearing an arrest in the case.

The SFPD is asking anyone with information in this case to contact them at their anonymous tip line: (415) 575-4444.

The Stockton Tunnel is located on Stockton Street at Pine Street in San Francisco.

