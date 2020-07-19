'I just started sobbing': New bride's dream wedding gown stolen from SF's Marina District

By

Erin Constable stands in the middle of 2 family members wearing her one-shouldered Sarah Seven designed dress. (Katy Worthing)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new bride who already had to postpone and downsize her wedding because of the novel coronavirus pandemic needs your help after her dream wedding dress was stolen.

Erin Constable gave her sister Katy her one-shouldered Sarah Seven designed dress to be cleaned and preserved on Monday. Katy left the dress in her car in the garage of her Marina home so the cleaner could pick up the gown on Friday. But when she woke up on Wednesday, was shocked to learn the garage had been broken into and her car stolen...with her sister's dream dress inside.

"I doubled over I was just already in tears from the whole experience and I started sobbing to be honest," said Katy via Zoom with her sister and flower girl niece Lily by her side.



"I was just more sad that she was so heartbroken about it," said Erin as Katy explained she didn't tell Erin about the stolen dress for two days hoping it would turn up.

While the car eventually was recovered by SFPD the dress was nowhere to be found. The sisters are hoping if the gown is found to please call the department's burglary unit at 415-553-7324.

After asking Erin if she would trust her sister again to get the dress preserved if it is returned?

She laughed and joked that she had no choice since she no longer lives in San Francisco!
