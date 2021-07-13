Stolen puppies OK after botched Hayward sale, police chase ending in crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Stolen puppies in Hayward 'shaken up' after botched online sale

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Puppies stolen in Hayward are "shaken up," but doing okay, after an online sale went wrong.

Police say the victim in this case was selling three puppies and went to meet a man in south Hayward who said he wanted to buy one.

Investigators say the "buyer" pulled a gun on the seller and stole his truck with the dogs inside.

Police tracked down the truck and chased after it.

The driver ended up crashing and flipping the truck.

The suspect tried to run away, but didn't get very far.

The puppies were a little shaken up, but they are okay, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and is now being held in the Santa Rita jail.

VIDEO: 'I just want Leo back': Dog stolen in car break-in during couple's anniversary trip in SF
EMBED More News Videos

A California couple is asking for the community's help after their dog of 10 years was stolen from inside their vehicle in the Fisherman's Wharf area in San Francisco.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardauto theftdogscar theftdogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News