Berry growers commit to fully recyclable packaging by 2025

Plastic packaging for berries will soon get an environmentally-friendly update.Fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are shipped and sold in a clamshell. It's clear plastic packaging shaped as a vented box with a hinged lid, according to Berry Sustainable. Clamshell packaging protects the fruit from damage and contamination, ultimately reducing food waste.Many of the current containers are already recyclable, but the labels or glue on the labels contaminate the plastic and prevent some of them from being recycled.Major berry growers are committing to having fully recyclable containers by 2025.