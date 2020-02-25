Food & Drink

Berry growers commit to fully recyclable packaging by 2025

Plastic packaging for berries will soon get an environmentally-friendly update.

Fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are shipped and sold in a clamshell. It's clear plastic packaging shaped as a vented box with a hinged lid, according to Berry Sustainable. Clamshell packaging protects the fruit from damage and contamination, ultimately reducing food waste.

RELATED: San Francisco artist turns trashed toys into plastic art panels

Many of the current containers are already recyclable, but the labels or glue on the labels contaminate the plastic and prevent some of them from being recycled.

Major berry growers are committing to having fully recyclable containers by 2025.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecyclingplasticfruitfarmingplastic pollution
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News