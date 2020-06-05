moon

Strawberry Moon: Best time to catch June's full moon

Stargazers are in for a treat -- the first weekend of June kicks off with the full Strawberry Moon Friday.

The Strawberry Moon gets its name from the wild strawberries that ripen at this time of year in eastern North America, according to AccuWeather. Europeans call June's full moon the Mead Moon, the Rose Moon and the Honey Moon.

The moon will be 100% full around 3:12 p.m. ET, so the best time to catch it is around sunset looking east.

The moon will appear slightly darker than usual in some parts of the world due to a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will pass through part of the Earth's outer shadow. The eclipse will be visible in Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOON
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Video: Beautiful timelapse of 'Pink Moon' over Bay Bridge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Buffalo police video results in 2 officers suspended
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: SF to redirect funds from police to support African Americans
San Jose fires: At least one person detained, fires at 90 acres
Colin Kaepernick jersey put on top of Mission Peak
AccuWeather forecast: Cool, breezy next few days
Car Caravan for Justice honks its way through San Francisco streets
Show More
Fremont mayor addresses refusal to kneel, as hundreds march to police HQ
UCSF health care workers join San Francisco protest for George Floyd
Man's expletive-laden tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art caught on camera in Bay Area
Walnut Creek protests: Police explain use of curfew, tear gas
How to live without a paycheck
More TOP STORIES News