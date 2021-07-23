disney+ streaming service

Stuntman Eddie Braun braves Evel Knievel's unsuccessful rocket car jump in new Disney+ movie

By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

New Disney movie 'Stuntman' gives glimpse behind death-defying talent

CHICAGO -- For over three decades, stuntman Eddie Braun has been taking the falls for the stars on screen. Now, there's a movie about his death-defying talents that debuts on Disney Plus Friday.

After years of making action heroes look good, a director is now making him a leading man!

SANDERS: "You had this dream early on, what makes a teenager wanna become a stuntman?"

BRAUN: "I think every teenager wanted to be Evel Knievel in that era, the guy wore a cape. My first injury as a child was a jump, trying to take my Schwinn Sting Ray bicycle and jump trashcans. I broke my arm. At that point I thought I was so cool, I was like Evel Knievel."

Braun wanted to do what his idol couldn't, like jumping the same canyon in a rocket.

BRAUN: "By the time I tried the Snake River jump, I had over 30 years as a professional stuntman, so I felt at that point I had the experience and wherewithal to jump something so audacious."

SANDERS: "What is it that you found about the psyche of a stuntman that made you want to do this whole thing?"

DIRECTOR JURT MATTILA: "What I learned about Eddie and his fellow stuntmen is that they are incredibly committed to their craft. They love making movies, they love telling stories, so much so that they use their body and sometimes, put their life on the line to get the shot that we all get to enjoy in a big film."

SANDERS: "Did you ever really get hurt?"

BRAUN: "It hurts to do stunts, so there's no avoiding getting hurt, what you hope not, and ought not is to get injured, there is a huge vast difference between the two."

Braun is no stranger to the windy city.

BRAUN: "I did a movie called 'Hoffa' there with Jack Nicholson and Danny DeVito, I had a blast, I've done a Transformers film there. Chicago's just a great place and I love it there, I can't wait to get back!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedocumentarydisney+ streaming servicestunt
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News