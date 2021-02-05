Oscars

'You will die at 20,' Sudan's first feature film in years becomes its first entry to the Oscars

Could this film win Sudan its first Oscar?
By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- Imagine writing and directing your first feature film in a country that has no cinema.

Now imagine that film becomes the country's first ever submission for an Oscar in the foreign language category, and yet the film hasn't even been shown in its native land. That's exactly what Amjad Abu Alala is experiencing with his film "You Will Die at 20."

"The film is about going out of the box and then choosing in," Alala told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid. "You can choose the same box again but at least you choose it that time."

The Sudanese screenwriter, director and producer made his film debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, where he won the Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Film. Only the eighth narrative feature produced in Sudan, "You Will Die At 20" follows a young man named Muzamil whose death at age 20 is prophesied on the day of his birth by a traveling sheik. The award-winning film played at several other festivals and will represent Sudan in the Best International Feature Film race at the 2021 Academy Awards.

"The film in general was trying to talk about the one person in the society and authorities around him, how they affect him. How he should or can deal with it," says Alala.

For Alala, the challenge wasn't just shooting a movie in his native Sudan. It was building an entire infrastructure to produce a movie. At the same time, a revolution took place in his country the removed the dictator Omar Al-Bashir from power.

"All the suffering that we went through making this film and making the revolution both together at the same year, 2019, it made this in somehow," Alala shared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodred carpet rundowncelebrityoscarsmoviesentertainmentacademy awardsmiddle east
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Look back at Sean Connery on-set filming 'The Rock' in SF
Choreographer talks working with John Legend, Janelle Monáe
The future of the Oscars red carpet amid COVID pandemic
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes amended budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the Golden State
Actors offer reward after 91-year-old attacked in Oakland's Chinatown
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Man killed in SF crash leaves behind wife, 3-year-old son
Record fine hits San Quentin over virus outbreak
Show More
SFPD releases photos of getaway car used in brutal dog robbery
Bill introduced to reopen CA theme parks faster
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
COVID-19 variant to become 'predominant strain' in CA, company says
More TOP STORIES News