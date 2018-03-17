Suisun City man arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SUISUN CITY, Calif. --
A Suisun man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography Thursday, Fairfield police said Saturday.

Anthony Smith, 26, of Suisun, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail after a six-week investigation, according to police.

In late January, the department's electronic crimes detective learned that someone might be downloading child pornography in the Fairfield area, police said.

After further investigation, it was determined that the suspected child pornography was allegedly being downloaded at a home in the 1000 block of Murre Way in Suisun, according to police.

In February, detectives from the police department's investigations bureau served a search warrant at the home and collected various electronics, police said.

After examining the electronics, police allegedly determined that Smith was in possession of many files of explicit material dealing with children, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyarrestcrimeSuisun City
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News