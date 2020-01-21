Super Bowl 2020: 49ers parade will take place in San Francisco, former Mayor Willie Brown says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Getting ready to celebrate the red and gold? The 49ers championship parade will take place in San Francisco if they win, according to former Mayor Willie Brown.
Brown told The Chronicle on Thursday that while he's not involved with the parade preparations, he can confirm the location.
"You will not be wrong by printing that they are coming to San Francisco" for the parade," he told The Chronicle.
He noted the difficulty of holding the parade in Santa Clara, with the contentious relationship the 49ers have with the city.
The 49ers moved from Kezar to Candlestick Park in 1971 and took home five Super Bowl titles between 1982 and 1995.
The team moved to Santa Clara for the 2014 season and they're still tied to their original city with their team name.
The red a gold will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl LIV championship title on Sunday, Feb. 2.
