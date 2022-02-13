Super Bowl weekend: NFL drone show lights up downtown Los Angeles

Arts & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES -- Festivities for Super Bowl weekend are underway in Los Angeles with revelers flocking to the biggest slate of events the region has hosted since the start of the pandemic.

The NFL put on a spectacular drone show over the skies of downtown L.A. Friday night. About 500 drones worked in tandem for a dazzling spectacle - they formed outlines of the Lombardi trophy, the NFL shield and logos of the Rams and Bengals.

"All I kept saying was 'This is so cool!' I've never seen anything like it before. It was so exciting!" one Rams fan who witnessed the show remarked.


Three more 10-minute drone shows will take place Saturday, at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The drone show is just one of many events keeping locals and tourists entertained this weekend ahead of Sunday's game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg said the NFL was late embracing hip-hop and vowed that their Super Bowl halftime show would create more opportunities for the genre.



Football fans and families continue to turn out to the Super Bowl Experience at the L.A. Convention Center.

The Taste of Inglewood, a three-day festival with vendors, food trucks and live music, was another event that was packed Friday night.

Meanwhile, the FBI has partnered with multiple agencies - the FAA, TSA and LAPD - in gathering and sharing potential threats to ensure the public's safety as the Super Bowl nears.

