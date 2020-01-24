Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers to hold final practice before heading to Miami

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers will hold their final in Santa Clara today before they depart on Sunday for Super Bowl 54 in Miami.They're already getting into the Miami mindset -- playing Will Smith's "Miami" at practice this week.Very few expected the 49ers to be playing for the Lombardi trophy after a 4-12 season last year, but this team is special and the fans know it. Full of incredible Cinderella stories -- like that of Raheem Mostert. The running back who was cut by several NFL teams before landing with the 49ers. Few people outside of the Bay Area knew his name before this season, but everyone knows who Mostert is now after that electric performance for four touchdowns during last week's NFC Championship."My main focus is going to be how can I get better? How can I achieve what I have to do in order help win or beating the Chiefs and hoisting that trophy," said Mostert.After practice today, fans will be able to see Mostert at the Dick's Sporting Goods in Daly City from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. tonight.