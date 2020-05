Super Bowl 2020 Forecast: Rain then sunshine in Miami, chilly temps in Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI (KGO) -- Whether you are headed to Miami to watch the 49ers play in Super Bowl LIV or are heading to a watch party in the Bay Area, you'll want to know the forecast.Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has a bright forecast for South Beach and hopefully, our 49ers!Plus, she takes a look at the changes in our weather here in the Bay Area for the outdoor watch parties on Sunday. According to Accuweather , clouds and sunshine are expected throughout the day for pre-game tailgates, concerts and other festivities with a high temperature in the lower to middle 70s F. A normal high in Miami on Feb. 2 is 77.Accuweather says underneath a clear to partly cloudy sky, the temperature will fall to the middle to upper 60s by the time of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST and drop to near 60 by the time a new Super Bowl Champion is crowned.Here are some watch parties in the Bay Area: