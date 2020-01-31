Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020 Forecast: Rain then sunshine in Miami, chilly temps in Bay Area

MIAMI (KGO) -- Whether you are headed to Miami to watch the 49ers play in Super Bowl LIV or are heading to a watch party in the Bay Area, you'll want to know the forecast.

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has a bright forecast for South Beach and hopefully, our 49ers!

Plus, she takes a look at the changes in our weather here in the Bay Area for the outdoor watch parties on Sunday.

According to Accuweather, clouds and sunshine are expected throughout the day for pre-game tailgates, concerts and other festivities with a high temperature in the lower to middle 70s F. A normal high in Miami on Feb. 2 is 77.

Accuweather says underneath a clear to partly cloudy sky, the temperature will fall to the middle to upper 60s by the time of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST and drop to near 60 by the time a new Super Bowl Champion is crowned.

Here are some watch parties in the Bay Area:

  • 49ers Super Bowl LIV Watch Party! 428 11th St, San Francisco, California 94103

  • Plank Oakland Super Bowl Watch Party

  • Bourbon Steak and Bourbon Pub Super Bowl watch party

  • Official 49ers watch party at SP2 in San Jose


