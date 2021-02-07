49ers send health care worker, longtime Bay Area Niner fan to Super Bowl 55

"We all know that without our healthcare workers, none of our stadiums would be able to have fans in it. So, we are incredibly grateful for all the sacrifices they've made," said 49ers Director of Communications Stacy McCorkle.
"Long, long hours. Challenging, many challenges. You have to live it to understand it," said Ochoa.
Dr. Anthony Fauci will virtually join Super Bowl LV to express his "profound gratitude" to the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes the NFL is hosting at the game. #SBLV pic.twitter.com/mwyrza0ApD— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2021
There were plenty of doubters on if the NFL could pull of an entire season during a pandemic. No doubt it was a challenge, postponements and rescheduled games, this marked the first time in NFL history a regular season game was played on every day of the week.
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will allow 25,000 fans with approximately 7,500 of those being vaccinated health care workers given a free ticket. It's a way for the NFL to give thanks to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
Really cool story, @49ers are sending 4 healthcare workers to #SuperBowl , including Bay Area native Dennis Ochoa who tells me attending the game is a "bucket list item." Video link coming soon. #ABC7Now— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 6, 2021
Ochoa is no stranger to games at the site of the Super Bowl, he attended the 49ers win over the Bucs in 2019, just months before his father died.
"It was just, made it that more special. With my father before his passing to make that trip to Florida, his first vacation, first time to Florida," said Ochoa. "The win, the red and gold, the events. A lot of love."
When I asked Ochoa what would this moment mean to his father, he got emotional.
"Go out there and enjoy. Wear our Niner gear, wear our Niner red. Represent the real Bay. Just be safe, be all smiles and cross it off the bucket list."