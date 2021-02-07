Society

49ers send health care worker, longtime Bay Area Niner fan to Super Bowl 55

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lifetime 49ers fan and Bay Area native Dennis Ochoa is a traveling dietary manager in the greater Tampa area. He is one of four vaccinated health care workers chosen by the 49ers to attend Super Bowl LV.

"We all know that without our healthcare workers, none of our stadiums would be able to have fans in it. So, we are incredibly grateful for all the sacrifices they've made," said 49ers Director of Communications Stacy McCorkle.

RELATED: NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers

"Long, long hours. Challenging, many challenges. You have to live it to understand it," said Ochoa.



There were plenty of doubters on if the NFL could pull of an entire season during a pandemic. No doubt it was a challenge, postponements and rescheduled games, this marked the first time in NFL history a regular season game was played on every day of the week.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will allow 25,000 fans with approximately 7,500 of those being vaccinated health care workers given a free ticket. It's a way for the NFL to give thanks to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.



Ochoa is no stranger to games at the site of the Super Bowl, he attended the 49ers win over the Bucs in 2019, just months before his father died.

"It was just, made it that more special. With my father before his passing to make that trip to Florida, his first vacation, first time to Florida," said Ochoa. "The win, the red and gold, the events. A lot of love."



When I asked Ochoa what would this moment mean to his father, he got emotional.

"Go out there and enjoy. Wear our Niner gear, wear our Niner red. Represent the real Bay. Just be safe, be all smiles and cross it off the bucket list."
