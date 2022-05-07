ABC7 Salutes 6 outstanding San Francisco high school seniors

Each winner received a $3,000 scholarship. They were honored at an event sponsored by SFUSD on May 4.
Here's a look at their work:
Tashi Gotleib
Tashi Gotlieb moved to San Francisco from Australia at an early age. His teachers say he is very ambitious but also very grateful. He know where he wants to go and he is careful and polite when getting there. Tashi will start UC Berkeley this summer but in the fall will spend a semester abroad in London.
Jazmine Guzman
Jazmine is the youngest of seven children, all college graduates. Her parents immigrated from Mexico. While at school, he was exposed to architecture and construction classes which led her to a life-changing internship. She wants to pursue a career in engineering or architecture in college. She had the choice of going to either Stanford or Harvard. She picked Stanford.
Carlos Huang
Carlos Huang and his family are Chinese immigrants who came to San Francisco from Brazil. It was through his teachers that Carolos learned to use his voice to bring change to his community. Carlos wants to major in computer science and become a software engineer working on social justice issues.
Un Ieng Sit
Un Ieng came to San Francisco from China when she was only 10 years old. During the pandemic, she helped tutor kids living in Chinatown's SROs. During the shelter-in-place ordinance, she taught seniors the basic skills needed to communicate with the outside world through the internet. Un Ieng is now headed to UC Berkeley to major in computer science and learn how to further open the world for underserved communities.
Zainab Wisniewski
Zainab Wisniewski acts with empathy. She is a leader that creates change. She's always learning together with her peers and is always challenging herself. Zainab wants to major in computer science and has been accepted to UC Santa Cruz.
Joanne Yen
Joanne Yen was an intern in San Francisco's District 9 and later a volunteer at the Mission Food Hub, where she used her language skills to help the Chinese community seek out needed help. At Lincoln, she also helped co-found the school's Key Club, an international organization intended to make the world a better place through service. Joanne will attend UC Berkeley in the fall, majoring in political science with an emphasis on health advocacy.
