Mourners sing 'Imagine' at Supreme Court steps after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

As the mourners remembered and honored Ginsburg, they were heard singing John Lennon's "Imagine."
Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, from complications of metastatic pancreating cancer at the age of 87, according to the Supreme Court.
"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in the statement.
Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.
Now singing #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/4tfK8XQDUx— Kelsey Reichmann (@KelseyReichmann) September 19, 2020
Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court's liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court's Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.
Mourners singing was just one of many ways people honored her. Some also dropped off bouquets and gathered outside the Supreme Court early Saturday in a quiet tribute. Homemade cardboard signs and a collection of flowers also blanketed the court's grounds.