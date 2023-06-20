VIDEO: Sea otter checks out surfboards at Santa Cruz beach, chooses favorite

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- It was quite a sight Sunday at one of the most popular surfing spots in Santa Cruz - a surfing sea otter!

Mark Woodward posted this photo on Twitter showing a sea otter climbing aboard a surfboard just off at Cowell Beach, not far from the Boardwalk.

Woodward is a Santa Cruz native, and says he's never seen anything like this before.

He says the otter seemed calm and friendly, and checked out several boards before settling on the blue one.

As you can imagine, the sight attracted quite a crowd of onlookers up on West Cliff Drive.

