  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

VIDEO: Sea otter checks out surfboards at Santa Cruz beach, chooses favorite

KGO logo
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 12:24AM
VIDEO: Sea otter takes over surfboard at Santa Cruz beach
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows a sea otter aboard a surfboard at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- It was quite a sight Sunday at one of the most popular surfing spots in Santa Cruz - a surfing sea otter!

Mark Woodward posted this photo on Twitter showing a sea otter climbing aboard a surfboard just off at Cowell Beach, not far from the Boardwalk.

Woodward is a Santa Cruz native, and says he's never seen anything like this before.

VIDEO: 'Uni Sushi' the sea otter shows off her oyster shucking skills

He says the otter seemed calm and friendly, and checked out several boards before settling on the blue one.

As you can imagine, the sight attracted quite a crowd of onlookers up on West Cliff Drive.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW