Suspect in custody after violent purse snatching involving mom and young daughter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect in a violent purse snatching involving a mom and her young daughter, that was caught on camera, is now in custody.

San Jose police say Pablo Cabrera is the man seen walking in the video taken by a surveillance camera at a building on Towers Lane on May 6.

The victim and her daughter are seen in the video walking up a set of stairs, when a man approaches them from behind, grabs the woman's purse, and pulls her and the child down to the sidewalk below.

San Jose police say they identified the suspect as Cabrera based on his description, vehicle, and method of operation and were able to link him to other robberies.

Members of the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Cabrera at his residence in San Jose on Saturday, May 11. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and parole violation.

Police say detectives located additional evidence in Cabrera's home, linking him to other robberies.

Investigators say all of the victims were Asian females carrying expensive purses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daren Reinke of the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.
