Suspect from viral SF Walgreens heist video arrested, caught in the act of another attempted theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The suspect seen in a viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video and caught in the act of another attempted theft has been arrested by San Francisco police.

The brazen robbery was caught on camera by ABC7's Lyanne Melendez.



Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.

RELATED: SF Walgreens stores average 4x more thefts than rest of country, company says

He was arrested Saturday at another store on Haight.

"These items that are being taken- there's definitely an illegal after market," said Lt. Scott Ryan. "There's definitely an organized effort in order to get these items and sell them and fence them through out the city, and the state as well as the nation."

RELATED: Thief steals garbage bag full of items from SF Walgreens with security filming in plain sight

Consistent shoplifting has led to Walgreens closing numerous stores in San Francisco.

