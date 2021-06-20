Suspect from viral SF Walgreens heist video arrested, caught in the act of another attempted theft

The brazen robbery was caught on camera by ABC7's Lyanne Melendez.
Please see the attached statements regarding the arrest of a prolific retail theft suspect ➡️ pic.twitter.com/OVlH800anY— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 20, 2021
Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.
RELATED: SF Walgreens stores average 4x more thefts than rest of country, company says
He was arrested Saturday at another store on Haight.
"These items that are being taken- there's definitely an illegal after market," said Lt. Scott Ryan. "There's definitely an organized effort in order to get these items and sell them and fence them through out the city, and the state as well as the nation."
RELATED: Thief steals garbage bag full of items from SF Walgreens with security filming in plain sight
Consistent shoplifting has led to Walgreens closing numerous stores in San Francisco.