Suspect from viral SF Walgreens heist video to face 15 charges, San Francisco DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The suspect seen in a viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video and caught in the act of another attempted theft will face a total of 15 charges, San Francisco's district attorney announced Wednesday.

The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the DA's office said.

The suspect, Jean Lugo-Romero, was arrested Saturday by San Francisco police.

Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.

Cell phone video taken Monday shows some of the brazen crime that has been driving retailers out of San Francisco.



He was arrested over the weekend at another store on Haight.

The 15 charges the suspect is facing include grand theft, second degree robbery, second degree burglary and commercial shoplifting.

Lugo-Romero is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

"Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect San Francisco stores and consumers," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In addition to our prosecutions, our office is engaged in numerous strategic partnerships, dismantling the criminal networks that make these crimes profitable."

Consistent shoplifting has led to Walgreens closing numerous stores in San Francisco.

