Suspect from viral SF Walgreens heist video to face 15 charges, San Francisco DA says

Please see the attached statements regarding the arrest of a prolific retail theft suspect ➡️ pic.twitter.com/OVlH800anY — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 20, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The suspect seen in a viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video and caught in the act of another attempted theft will face a total of 15 charges, San Francisco's district attorney announced Wednesday The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the DA's office said.The suspect, Jean Lugo-Romero, was arrested Saturday by San Francisco police.The brazen robbery was caught on camera by ABC7's Lyanne Melendez Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.He was arrested over the weekend at another store on Haight.The 15 charges the suspect is facing include grand theft, second degree robbery, second degree burglary and commercial shoplifting.Lugo-Romero is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon."Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect San Francisco stores and consumers," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In addition to our prosecutions, our office is engaged in numerous strategic partnerships, dismantling the criminal networks that make these crimes profitable."Consistent shoplifting has led to Walgreens closing numerous stores in San Francisco.