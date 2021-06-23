Suspect from viral SF Walgreens heist video to face 15 charges, San Francisco DA says

RELATED: SF Walgreens stores average 4x more thefts than rest of country, company says
The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the DA's office said.
The suspect, Jean Lugo-Romero, was arrested Saturday by San Francisco police.
The brazen robbery was caught on camera by ABC7's Lyanne Melendez.
Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.
Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.
He was arrested over the weekend at another store on Haight.
He was arrested over the weekend at another store on Haight.
The 15 charges the suspect is facing include grand theft, second degree robbery, second degree burglary and commercial shoplifting.
Lugo-Romero is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
"Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect San Francisco stores and consumers," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In addition to our prosecutions, our office is engaged in numerous strategic partnerships, dismantling the criminal networks that make these crimes profitable."
Consistent shoplifting has led to Walgreens closing numerous stores in San Francisco.