Suspect in homeless attack now wearing ankle monitor, Mayor Breed says that's not enough

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed told ABC7 News Friday night that a judge's decision to require a homeless man to wear an ankle monitor after he attacked a woman is still not enough.
On widely seen surveillance video, James Austin Vincent is seen attacking Paneez Kosarian in her condo complex Sunday.
Kosarian said the District Attorney's office told her Judge Christine Van Aken had seen the video before the arraignment where Judge Van Aken ordered Vincent be released back on the streets. But Friday morning, Judge Van Aken said that wasn't true. She said the first time she saw the video was later, on TV, while she was out at dinner.
"I saw the video today and, frankly, I was alarmed," Judge Van Aken said in court Friday. "Because of what I saw in the video, I have additional public safety concerns."
Judge Van Aken has since ordered Vincent to wear an ankle monitor, but because of his mental illness remain free and under supervision at temporary housing for those in the criminal justice system.
Still, Breed said she has concerns, both in regards to why the judge hadn't seen the video and in the judge's response.
"Regardless of who made the mistake, a mistake was made that allowed someone who unfortunately is clearly a danger to the public to be released," Breed said Friday night. "So that's the problem here regardless and hopefully it will get fixed."
Asked if wearing an ankle bracelet is enough, Breed said she doesn't think so.
"I think that clearly this is someone who needs help," she said. "The fact that he was released without a real plan around how we're going to get him the help that he needs to not do what he did again, that's what I'm concerned about."
ABC7 News asked both the public defender and DA's office where Vincent is now. All we were told is that he is in a program and "under supervision." They would not say where or with whom.
