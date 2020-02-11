John Lee Cowell to testify in trial for murder of Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- John Lee Cowell is scheduled to take the stand in court in his own defense today. Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death at the MacArthur BART station on July 22, 2018.Cowell was kicked out of the courtroom during opening statements because he kept shouting at the prosecutor. He did not appear in court for the last two days of his trial. His absence was not explained.Still, Wilson's family said they will be in court today to see if Cowell will testify."I'm going to be nice," said Wilson's mother Alicia Greyson. "I just want to see what he has to say. They say he's taking the stand. That's what they say. We'll see."On Monday, prosecutors wrapped up their case. They showed surveillance video of Wilson's ride on BART, just before the stabbing."I would never imagine my daughter's last moments would actually be filmed like all the way to the demise of her. That is so terrible," Greyson said.The video was played during the testimony of Wilson's older sister, Letifah, 27. She was wounded in the neck in the knife attack and said she still has pain from her injury.Cowell faces murder and attempted murder charges for the knife attack. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorney says his client suffers from schizophrenia and was hearing voices when he attacked the sisters. Wilson's family does not believe Cowell. The judge found him competent to stand trial.If convicted, Cowell could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.