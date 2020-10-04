Sheriff: 19-year-old UC Berkeley student from North Carolina reported missing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department says it's investigating the case of a missing UC Berkeley student last seen Sept. 30 near Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The 19-year-old woman, originally from Chapel Hill, N.C., has not been heard from by friends or family since the end of last month.

According to authorities in Orange County, N.C., Sydney West has lived in the San Francisco area since late August and attends UC Berkeley.



The North Carolina sheriff's department says the woman is likely dressed in dark shorts, slip on Vans shoes and has her hair in a ponytail.

She's described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, 130 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair

Authorities say she may have a black backpack.

"Her last known location is in downtown San Francisco near Chrissy Field, close to the Golden Gate Bridge," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Those with information on her disappearance are asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. Any tip sent via text must begin with "SFPD."

Those with information can also contact Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245-2909 in the Orange County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina.
