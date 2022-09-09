Target's car seat trade-in program returns. Here's how to get your 20% coupon

Heads up, parents! Target's popular car seat trade-in program is returning.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon. Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

Here's how it works:

Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Log into the Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Target employee in Guest Services if you need help.

Find the offer in the Baby category.

Click the red "+" to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

The dates for this year's event are Sept. 11 - Sept. 24. According to Target, 29.6 million pounds of car seat material have been recycled so far.

For more information, visit www.target.com/car-seat-trade-in-event.