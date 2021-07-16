Personal Finance

IRS sending out refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment benefits

EMBED <>More Videos

IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits

Some taxpayers who paid too much on their unemployment benefits last year are set to begin receiving money back from the Internal Revenue Service.

The refunds are for people who collected unemployment last year and filed their 2020 returns before mid-March.

The newest round of refunds has already gone out as direct deposits. Paper checks will be sent starting Friday.

The average refund for overpayment is about $1,200.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as making it fully available to families without any tax obligations. The benefit is set to expire after a year, but Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News