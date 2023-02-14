Got a long list of ex-lovers? Try SF's new Taylor Swift themed pop-up bar this Valentine's Day

It may not look like much from the outside, but inside an annex room at the Westwood bar in San Francisco's Marina district, is a Taylor Swift fan's dream come true.

"When I heard about it coming to SF I was like, we must go," said Swift superfan, Jasmine Tong.

"Bad Blood: A Taylor-Themed Heartbreak Bar" has everything from photo-ops, to drinks named after her hit songs, and even a wall with a long list of her ex-lovers.

"It started out pretty slow. But once word got out, the Swifties came in," said Westwood General Manager, Sean Doolan.

Doolan says while the bar was initially only supposed to be centered around Valentine's Day during the month of February, it's proven so popular that it'll now be around until mid-March.

"We wanted to create an environment that's fun and different. Besides the traditional Valentine's Day stuff," he said.

But the Swiftie wonderland is more than just a place to grab a drink while listening to the tunes of your favorite anti-hero.

"Really inspirational to see what she goes through and how she's treated in the music industry and how she doesn't stop doing what she's doing," said fan Mercedes Burke.

This holiday, it's also been a hot spot for alternative Valentine's Day gatherings for single folks or for those just wanting to spend time with their friends.

"We have a great group of women and it's wonderful that we can celebrate Galentine's together. And it's a great way to do it," said Sophia Karionova.

