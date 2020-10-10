Viral video shows 2 Vallejo teachers bad mouthing students after virtual learning: 'These kids are technologically illiterate'

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Vallejo teachers were placed on administrative leave Friday after a viral video surfaced showing them bad mouthing their students after class.The Vallejo Unified School District confirmed the two teachers recorded in the video work at Jesse Bethel High School.The incident happened Thursday afternoon after a virtual English class.Here's portions of the exchange:Teacher 1: "."Teacher 2: "."Teacher 1: "."The rant about their students goes on for nearly two minutes."I was heartbroken...angry...upset...confused," she said. "I couldn't believe I heard that come out of a teacher's mouth," said Chanel Bonner, who recorded the conversation.Bonner said her son, Ri'Quan, a sophomore, tried to clarify a question about his assignment at the end of 3rd period English."Ri'Quan's like...I can't turn it in...you didn't turn it in...you can't unsubmit it... you didn't submit it!" said one of the teachers talking about her son.Bonner said it was clear the teachers didn't realize they forgot to logout."Other students were still logged in, other parents were still logged in...even commenting like 'do you know you're still being recorded?"ABC7 reached out to the Vallejo Unified School District for an interview, but was sent the following statement:The district has not yet identified the teachers.