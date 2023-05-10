With a majority of Oakland Unified educators back on the picket lines Wednesday morning, some parents are now choosing to send their kids to school.

Emotions boil over between parents, picketers during Day 5 of Oakland teachers' strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With a majority of Oakland Unified educators back on the picket lines Wednesday morning -- marking Day 5 of their strike -- some parents are now choosing to send their kids to school.

The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) said early on that it is leaning on Central Office staff to help serve at its schools as demonstrations continue.

Outside of Chabot Elementary School, tensions could be seen rising. Parents crossing the picket line say they've had enough, and those on the picket line say not enough is being done.

ABC7 News witnessed heated confrontation between a parent and picketer during morning drop-off.

Several parents also shared their frustration over the ongoing strike, saying they've chosen to send their kids back to school.

"On Monday, there were so many kids, they had to split into three classrooms," parent Maryann Kongovi said. "Every single day, it's more and more families."

Kongovi says her child returned Friday, pointing to what she described as the teachers union's inability to bargain in good faith.

She and others say they're sending their kids to school in support of the school district, critical about the union's ongoing demonstrations outside 80 school sites.

"This is intimidation, plain and simple," she said. "A lot of families are reaching out to me privately saying they're afraid, they're uncomfortable."

"We teach kids all day, so I don't think we're really all that intimidating," Kasondra Walsh told ABC7 News. "But we're also not gonna stand around and not voice what we're fighting for."

Walsh is an Emerson Elementary Kindergarten teacher and member of the Oakland Education Association's (OEA) bargaining team. She's also one of more than 3,000 OUSD educators to hit the picket line since last Thursday.

The big hold-up remains the school district and teachers union's inability to reach common ground on 'common good' goals. These are proposals surrounding social issues that affect students outside of the classroom, but are also considered in the classroom. All are topics outside of teacher pay.

"Oakland teachers should be paid as much, if not more than any other teacher in the country, because they do some of the hardest work out there," parent Kongovi said. "However, common good goals are simply undemocratic."

Ongoing contract negotiations are seemingly the source of contention between parents and those on the picket line, at least at Chabot Elementary.

A picketer was overheard asking a parent, "Have you been to a school in East Oakland?"

Walsh said depending on where you are, the parent support is really different.

"The families and the kids at our schools that really do need us, they're not crossing. My school where I work at, no one's crossing," Walsh said.

