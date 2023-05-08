As teachers head back to the picket lines Monday, OUSD is now willing to negotiate the full package the union has been demanding, including 'common good' proposals. Here's what that means.

Oakland teachers to strike for 3rd day as breakthrough comes in negotiations with district

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With just 14 school days left in the school year, Monday marks day three of the Oakland teacher's strike.

However, after 13 days of negotiations, there has been a breakthrough at the bargaining table between the Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association.

"It's huge. I'm mean these wins will be big for our schools, for our communities," says Hilara Barajas, an Oakland teacher who is on the OEA's Common Good proposal team.

The OEA, which is the union representing teachers, says the school district's team now has the authority to negotiate the full, comprehensive package the union has been demanding. It breaks the deadlock around common good proposals, which are related to issues outside of the classroom curriculum. It includes topics like homelessness, environmental justice, and shared governance.

"I think a big thing for us right now is shared governance. We want students, families, communities, and educators all to have a say in how schools are run. That's really important to us," explains Barajas.

Previously, OUSD was only willing to negotiate on employee compensation. It stated that common good proposals were not mandatory to negotiate by law.

"I believe that it has been the strike that has really pushed us into really exposing how dysfunctional this process has been," says Vilma Serrano, Co-Chair of the OEA bargaining team.

Serrano says negotiations have progressed enough to where "concrete proposals" are now on the table. But adds, big gaps still exist, especially related to non-teaching staff.

"We actually learned that we are much further apart, even on the TK-12 compensation than we initially thought. So, the progress is still limited," she says.

For its part - the school district only sent two negotiators to meet with the union's 50-member bargaining team. The district declined to comment but issued a statement highlighting salary increases. It reads in part, "Providing this HISTORIC increase is no small feat. We've put all our money on the table to take care of our teachers and there is not much room to do anything else."

California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond of Public Instruction was also in attendance for part of the negotiations.

Serrano says she wants the community to understand that while teacher salaries are important, it is just as important to understand that bargaining the full package is an attempt to keep up with the times.

"The reason why we have expanded the scope of what we are bargaining is because the job has become different. The needs of our students have become different," says Serrano.

Teachers will be back on the picket line at 7:30 a.m. Monday followed by a rally at 12:30 p.m.

