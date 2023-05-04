Oakland teachers on strike as of Thursday are among the lowest paid in Alameda County. Here's a breakdown of how salaries compare across the Bay Area and the state.

How Oakland teacher pay stacks up to CA, Bay Area salaries

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers are among the lowest paid in Alameda County as they go on strike for higher wages.

The union is asking for a 23% pay raise for teachers across the board. The district has offered a 22% increase for the most tenured teachers and staff, calling it "structured salary increases."

Here's a breakdown of how the money stacks up for teachers in Oakland and in the Bay Area.

The current average pay for Oakland teachers, plus benefits, depending on experience, ranges from around $52,000 for a first-year teacher to more than $94,000 a year for veteran teachers.

Oakland Unified Teacher Salary

How does Oakland compare to the state average?

State data shows in a unified school district with more than 20,000 students, first-year teachers on average get paid about the same as those in Oakland.

But mid-career and experienced teachers in Oakland are making less - around $5,000 to $10,000 on average.

California Average Teacher Salary

How does Oakland compare to the rest of the Bay Area?

We took a look at average teacher salaries from other districts with roughly the same enrollment size, thanks to our media partners at the Bay Area News Group.

The average salary at Oakland Unified falls at the very bottom by a considerable amount.

Teacher salaries in Bay Area, according to Bay Area News Group

What proposed legislation would change

Earlier this week, a state lawmaker introduced a bill that would give teachers and staff a 50% raise by 2030.

The bill would take the power of teacher salaries out of the hands of districts and give it to the state.

The proposal is moving through the state Assembly this week.

