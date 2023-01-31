Efforts underway to recruit top talent after large-scale tech layoffs

"There are thousands of positions available in the tech space," OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said.

From government agencies to countries abroad, efforts are underway to recruit top tech talent after the recent large-scale layoffs.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It is often said, 'When one door closes, another one opens.' And for the tens of thousands of tech workers impacted by recent large-scale layoffs, experts say opportunity elsewhere is abundant. Efforts are underway to recruit top tech talent.

Google, Microsoft, Amazon and more make a list of big tech companies that have led the sector in the size of their cuts, carrying over a series of layoffs which started last year.

To date, tens of thousands of tech workers are now in search of new opportunity.

"This wealth of experience and knowledge, and up-to-date information is very attractive," San Jose State Univ. Engineering professor and tech expert Ahmed Banafa said. "Very attractive."

MORE: Top-tier business school bids for former tech workers amid mass layoffs

Banafa said efforts are well underway to capitalize on this growing pool of candidates. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the HR agency for the government, is getting in line.

"Stability, that's what you get when you work for the government," Banafa said.

He elaborated, "What I found is that yes, the pay is not competitive to what you've had. But you have stability, and you have a union and you have protections, and you're guaranteed to get the raise."

ABC7 News reached out to OPM. Director Kiran Ahuja said in a statement, "If you're passionate about making our country a better place, then public service is the place for you. The federal government works in every sector and every industry - whether your interests are in cybersecurity and defense, energy and transportation, or health care and banking - there are thousands of positions available in the tech space."

VIDEO: More tech layoffs: Are these additional signs of possible recession?

The office even launched a Federal Tech Portal in mid-January which lists location, position, starting salary and other necessary info to help navigate new employment.

Elsewhere, Germany is looking at recent layoffs as the perfect time to recruit top talent.

"They have an aging population, they accepted a lot of refugees. They would like to make sure that their immigration is more acceptable for this because this is their, this is their strength," Banafa said. "They are the strongest economy in Europe. So, they're going to be the leader."

No doubt, the large-scale job cuts have caused many to suffer. Still, Banafa reminded that beyond the obstacles, there is great opportunity.

"A software engineer is a software engineer, whether it's with Google or with Ford, or with the government. So when you think about this, if you're good at what you're doing, you are the winner in this situation," he added. "Because now you have to select the employer instead of them selecting you."

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.

Note: This tracker is developing and will be updated

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live