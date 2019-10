California unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System

EMBED >More News Videos A breakdown of how the "My Shake" app works.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Californians can now sign up to get an alert before an earthquake hits. The MyShake app produced by UC Berkeley is now available. The Shake Alert system uses sensors on faults to detect the start of an earthquake. It can give up to 20 seconds warning where shaking is likely to occur. The warnings will be sent similar to AMBER Alerts and through the app.Governor Gavin Newsom, State Senator Jerry Hill, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, the USGS, and other leaders helped launch the app at an event in Oakland today.According to the MyShake website, "Lessons learned from this test will enable us to expand earthquake early warnings to other countries around the world. This will happen when the number of users in an area is sufficient for MyShake to create accurate warnings and that a public education and training campaign has been developed to inform users how to respond to the warnings for their location."The MyShake app was launched on the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake. The devastating quake killed 63 people, injured almost 3,800 and caused up to $10 billion damage.