building a better bay area

Can't touch this! Bay Area's MC Hammer lends support to new Richmond business incubator

By Cornell W. Barnard
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News is focused on building a Better Bay Area. That including efforts to nurture ideas and innovation with small business and tech entrepreneurs. They now have a new space to create and it's all happening in downtown Richmond.

It's called COBIZ, a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art co-working space and business incubator.

CEO Wesley Alexander is calling all entrepreneurs.

"A lot of great things are happening in Richmond but it's been in isolation, now people have a hub to meet other like-minded people and build on what they're doing," said Alexander.

"I'm not the star of the show tonight, Wesley is and Richmond is," said M.C. Hammer.

Recording artist turned tech entrepreneur MC Hammer is lending his support to the space. He says, when it comes to innovation, you can't touch this.

"COBIZ can be a great place for folks to come surrounded by an environment that nurtures and supports entrepreneurship," said M.C. Hammer.

Richmond Author Tamara Shiloh now has a space to record podcasts. She'll also teach classes here.

"This is going to be our little Silicon Valley in this space," said Shiloh.

The project is funded by a grant from Chevron. The mayor says this project and others are helping to revitalize downtown Richmond.

"Two or three years from now when someone asks, when did downtown Richmond turn around? You can say this is it, you were here," said Richmond Mayor Tom Butt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybuilding a better bay areabusinesssilicon valleytechnology
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
South Bay drivers concerned over massive pothole on Highway 101
San Jose to preserve open space in North Coyote Valley
Hayes Valley business owners worried as chain store move into neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of victim in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit, report says
'GMA' visits Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song
AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend
Several events to mark 1st anniversary of Camp Fire
WATCH IN 60: Pittsburg kids on GMA, Lyft relaunching e-bikes, SFPD's toy drive
Army recruiters to be honored for saving lives in Tanforan shooting
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Show More
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
Kmart, Sears to close 4 stores in Bay Area
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks
New study says most school shootings could have been prevented
More TOP STORIES News