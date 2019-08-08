Postmates gets permit to test robot delivery on San Francisco sidewalks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Robots are about to return to San Francisco streets. TechCrunch reports Postmates just got a permit to test robot delivery on city sidewalks.
Postmates unveiled its delivery robot, called Serve back in December. It can carry 50 pounds up to 25 miles and has a human "pilot" remotely monitoring its work.
Delivery robots were banned from San Francisco streets in 2018 when city supervisors approved regulations requiring permits to operate.
Postmates is the first company to get one of those permits.
