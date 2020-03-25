Coronavirus Crisis: Silicon Valley green energy leader answers Gov. Newsom's call to action on ventilators

Italy has a shortage - And doctors have had to make life-and-death choices of who gets one, who gets to live.
RELATED: Coronavirus help: Bay Area community sews, delivers DIY face masks to first responders, healthcare workers
That's why California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a dire call for companies to step up.
One Silicon Valley company heeded the call, in a big way. Sunnyvale-based Bloom Energy was singled out and praised by Governor Newsom in his news conferences Saturday and Monday.
Bloom is a leader in alternate energy and normally makes fuel-cell power generators.
Bloom's CEO KR Sridhar gave his first and only local interview to ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze.
Sridhar says when he heard the Governor's call for tech companies to reach out if they have solutions, he did so right away.
RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus bill: Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
On Friday, Governor Newsom asked Sridhar to try re-purposing some old ventilators. There are thousands that are sitting in basements unused, needing new filters, batteries, refurbishment. The original manufacturer had said it might take a month.
That wasn't good enough for Newsom or Sridhar.
The Bloom team had never worked with ventilators before, but Sridhar's team has always been on the forefront of innovating.
In 1994, NASA asked him to create a technology to convert Martian atmospheric gases to oxygen for propulsion and to support life. He built a fuel cell for NASA. That technology became the basis for his company Bloom Energy that went public in 2018.
Five hours after getting the ventilators from the state, Sridhar completed the work on the first one.
A day later, they finished 23 more.
RELATED: Coronavirus crisis: 1 billion pairs of medical gloves coming to California
Governor Newsom is now asking Bloom Energy to do more. Now the company has approval to refurbish 25 more in California and expects to begin similar refurbishment work at its Newark, Delaware plant this week.
At this rate, the company estimates it could refurbish hundreds of ventilators a week, helping to meet the anticipated high demand.
The Society of Critical Care Medicine estimates that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators, but there are only about 200,000 such working machines available - while thousands sit idle, having reached their end-of-service life.
Sridhar is asking other tech companies to think creatively and pitch in to produce life-saving equipment during this pandemic.
If you have or know of any organizations that have out of service ventilators, would like to partner with Bloom on this effort, or to learn more, please visit www.bloomenergy.com/ventilators, email ventilators@bloomenergy.com or reach us on our hotline at +1 (888) 544-2644
Governor @GavinNewsom and state health officials provide an update on California’s response to the #COVID19 outbreak. https://t.co/iTGwig7uXl— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 22, 2020
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19