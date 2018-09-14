The next generation of mobile connectivity is almost here. "5G" promises faster and higher capacity streaming.It will be available in San Francisco and San Jose by next year, but one community in the North Bay is pushing back over health concerns."5G" technology, providing faster streaming, is coming, but last week many residents told the city council they don't want it. "I don't want electromagnetic waves on my property," said resident Sandy Ross.The council listened and passed an urgency ordinance blocking deployment of 5G small cell towers on power poles in residential areas."Some members of our community have expressed health concerns, others have concerns about visual clutter with our community character," said Mill Valley Mayor Stephanie Moulton-Peters.Some fear 5G towers could increase cancer risks and other health problems. "There is uncertainty about the end result down the road from those minuscule microwaves," said resident Ken Brooks.Others say cell service could be better. "When I get to Marin, cell service is spotty," said San Francisco resident Richard Michos.Last year, the California Department of Health issued guidelines recommending reduced exposure to radio frequency energy from cellphones.The American Cancer Society believes still there's little evidence to support the danger, but its chief medical officer said: "It's interesting to note that early studies on the link between lung cancer and smoking had similar resistance, since theoretical arguments at the time suggested there could not be a link."Musician Jesse Kincaid says, good or bad, technology is all around us. "Rays and waves, frequency, are all around us. Hard to hold it back. I've got one here."