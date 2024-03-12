Bay Area residents outraged over possibly losing landlines: Here's more on effort to save them

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County officials are meeting with AT&T representatives on Monday to talk about the proposal to end landline service to thousands of California customers.
The beauty of Woodside is certainly something to talk about, but talking by phone from Woodside is another story.
Bree-Anna Vail has lived in the town 29 years and she has the relics to prove it.
"We have wired in a landline here and it's a candlestick phone, an antique phone and it's wired so you can dial the rotary," said Vail.
UPDATE: AT&T, San Mateo Co. officials meet over future of landlines in California: Here's what happened
Beyond entertainment purposes, the Vail family needs a landline.
"We do have power when the power is out because we have a generator that powers the whole home," said Vail.
But the generator doesn't power the WiFi router, which the Vails need to use a cellphone inside their home.
"This is my new generator," said Vail.
"We have about an hour and a half of time and then the wifi goes out, we have no television, we have no computer, we have no phones, we have nothing," she continued.
Which is why San Mateo County District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller says county officials are meeting with AT&T to better understand what's going on.
MORE: AT&T nationwide outage caused by software update, not malicious intent: Sources
According to the California Public Utilities Commission, AT&T has submitted two proposals to remove its obligation to provide voice services in its service territories.
"It's about someone who's sitting there in a natural hazard scenario with a fire bearing down on them or completely cut off in a storm system who may have other ailments not being able to reach out and call 911 because they have no means of communication they're completely isolated," said Meuller.
"So last year, we had an eight day outage, there are seven days we would not have any kind of communication for police, fire or ambulance," said Vail.
"We're getting up in years and we think it's important for us to be able to call for medical attention and fire department and police and those kinds of things," said Robert Vail.
Last month, AT&T's wireless network went down for customers across the U.S.
Thomas Steed is the Chairman of the Association of BellTel Retirees.
"If the entire electrical grid in the United States went dark, your landline phones will still work because our central office generates our own power automatically," said Steed.
MORE: AT&T offers $5 account credit to customers affected by nationwide cellular outage
In an emailed statement, AT&T tells ABC7 News it is not cancelling landline service in California, writing: "No customer will be disconnected, and we're working with the remaining consumers who use traditional landline service to upgrade to newer technologies."
"But that broadband internet goes out in these natural hazard events," said Meuller.
Which is why opponents like the Vail family say landlines should be here to stay.
The San Mateo Board of Supervisors meeting is open to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
There's also a California Public Utilities Commission virtual public hearing on March 19.
MORE: Comcast says parts of its plant were damaged during the weekend storm
AT&T's full statement here:
"We are not cancelling landline service in California, and none of our California customers will lose access to voice service or 911 service. For customers who do not have alternative options available yet, we will continue to provide their existing voice service as long as is needed. No customer will be disconnected, and we're working with the remaining consumers who use traditional landline service to upgrade to newer technologies."
Additional info from AT&T:
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live