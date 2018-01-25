TECHNOLOGY

'What's a computer?' Apple's ad sparks anger on social media

The girl in the Apple commercial with her iPad. (YouTube/Apple)

An Apple commercial features a teen using her iPad through the day, but her question at end of the commercial has people upset on social media.

The video, set to the song "Go" by Louis The Child, shows off the iPad's versatility as a computer replacement, following a teen as she chats with friends, takes and edits photos, writes a paper, draws with the Apple Pencil, reads comics, and more while on the go.


At the end of the spot, the teen's neighbor asks her "What are you doing on your computer?" And she responds, "What's a computer?"

It's the last line that has sparked some anger.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyapplecomputersmicrosoft
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News