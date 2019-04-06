Meet a few of the rideshare drivers who get us around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rideshare economy in the Bay Area is booming for those who work directly for companies like Lyft and Uber.But, who are the men and women who drive the vehicles that take us to where we need to go, at any time, day or night. ABC7 spent some time with three drivers -- Rebecca Stack, Logan Estrella-Hooten and Gagandeep Singh -- to find a little more about what drives them to do what they do.