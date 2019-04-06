building a better bay area

Meet a few of the rideshare drivers who get us around the Bay Area

By Silvio Carrillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rideshare economy in the Bay Area is booming for those who work directly for companies like Lyft and Uber.

But, who are the men and women who drive the vehicles that take us to where we need to go, at any time, day or night. ABC7 spent some time with three drivers -- Rebecca Stack, Logan Estrella-Hooten and Gagandeep Singh -- to find a little more about what drives them to do what they do.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscobuilding a better bay arealyfttechnologyrideshareuberdriver
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News