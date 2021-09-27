Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals how his name made it in hit show 'Ted Lasso'

The last question Kerr took during his media availability on Monday answered some questions for fans of Apple+ streamer "Ted Lasso."
The hit Apple+ TV show is about an American football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. Lasso teaches the soccer players life lessons with his folksy demeanor.
In episode 5 of the second season, Assistant Coach Beard asks Ted if he overslept because he set the alarm for PM instead of AM.
"Yes sir, Steve Kerr!" The things you learn about @warriors head coach @SteveKerr & @TedLasso at Warriors Media Day cc @jasonsudeikis #DubNation #NBAMediaDay https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd pic.twitter.com/IWPDGfKY2e— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 27, 2021
Lasso, played by Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis, quips, "Yes sir, Steve Kerr."
ABC7 sports anchor Chris Alvarez kiddingly asked Kerr if being mentioned in the show was the highlight of his career.
Kerr laughed and revealed it was an inside joke, of sorts. Kerr's son. Matthew, is a writer on "Ted Lasso."
Kerr said his son's name was also used in the episode as a budding soccer star.
A reporter asked if Kerr's son attended the Emmy awards on September 19, in which the show collected seven trophies.
Kerr joked he had written a letter complaining his son wasn't invited to attend the Emmys with the "Ted Lasso" cast and producing team.
I am loving Ted Lasso too. Great show! https://t.co/NQnRoUeJ1Y— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 12, 2020