Golden State Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals how his name made it in hit show 'Ted Lasso'

By and Tracey Watkowski
EMBED <>More Videos

Steve Kerr reveals how his name made it in hit show 'Ted Lasso'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr kicked off the team's media day answering questions about the team's readiness for the 2021-2022 NBA season, along with his connection to a hit TV show.

The last question Kerr took during his media availability on Monday answered some questions for fans of Apple+ streamer "Ted Lasso."

The hit Apple+ TV show is about an American football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. Lasso teaches the soccer players life lessons with his folksy demeanor.

In episode 5 of the second season, Assistant Coach Beard asks Ted if he overslept because he set the alarm for PM instead of AM.



Lasso, played by Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis, quips, "Yes sir, Steve Kerr."

ABC7 sports anchor Chris Alvarez kiddingly asked Kerr if being mentioned in the show was the highlight of his career.

Kerr laughed and revealed it was an inside joke, of sorts. Kerr's son. Matthew, is a writer on "Ted Lasso."

Kerr said his son's name was also used in the episode as a budding soccer star.

A reporter asked if Kerr's son attended the Emmy awards on September 19, in which the show collected seven trophies.

Kerr joked he had written a letter complaining his son wasn't invited to attend the Emmys with the "Ted Lasso" cast and producing team.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscooaklandtelevisionbuzzworthynbagolden state warriorsu.s. & worldbasketballsteve kerr
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga dealing with strained patel...
Fans back to see Warriors at full capacity for 1st time in 575 days
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News