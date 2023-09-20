'Taking action': North Bay teen launches awareness campaign on fentanyl dangers

A San Anselmo teen is on a mission to raise awareness to her school about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a high school senior is on a mission to raise awareness to her school about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. It's personal for the 17-year-old who's using her family's own personal tragedy to educate others.

"I think I've made an impact so far and will continue making an impact," said Cate Logan.

Cate Logan is stepping up and speaking out when it comes to the dangers of fentanyl.

"It's not talked about enough so bringing this club I get all grade level participation, my sign-up sheet filled out in 20 minutes," said Logan.

MORE: DOJ warns of spike in 'rainbow fentanyl' as dealers target young Bay Area teens

Cate is a senior at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, where she's started a chapter of Project 1 Life, a national teen-run nonprofit charity dedicated to increasing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl among young adults.

"So I'll provide resources and general knowledge about how to counteract an overdose if you see someone having an overdose," she added.

Cate says, she got involved after the death of her beloved uncle Lance, who died from a fentanyl overdose in San Francisco several years ago.

"That was life-changing for me, so I reached out to the national nonprofit Project 1 Life and got involved right away," said Logan.

MORE: Nonprofit giving out naloxone kits at music festivals, offering training to prevent opioid overdose

She's now the lead of social media for the organization.

Marin County Health and Human Services says on average, there is about one fatal overdose each week in the county, and two non fatal overdoses each day. Many of those overdoses have been linked to fentanyl.

In San Francisco between January and July of this year, there were 473 total overdose deaths, 385 of those were directly related to fentanyl.

"I think that's why I joined her club, it's prevalent among teens, especially with mental health issues," said Archie Williams Junior Vincent Krilanovich.

MORE: '1 pill can kill': South Bay mother is spreading awareness of daughter's fentanyl overdose

Cate is getting lots of support, especially from her principal.

"I'm super proud of her and all the support she's getting from classmates, I think the more education we can provide for our students in the community, the better," said Principal LaSandra White.

Cate says, she'll keep spreading the word - about synthetic opioid dangers.

She hopes her uncle Lance would be proud.

"Unfortunately he lost the battle but I think he'd be really proud of me taking action," said Logan.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with addiction, substance abuse issues

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live