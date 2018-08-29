A 15-year-old boy from Ohio who's been missing for more than a year has been found alive.Jacob Caldwell disappeared without a trace last year after police say he witnessed his father's murder.A few days ago the FBI says they received multiple tips that Jacob was staying at a home less than an hour away. Agents found him living there with four other people."We found Jacob in the basement. Not that he was hiding there. I don't think he was necessarily hiding at that moment from us. That appeared to be where his primary area of sleeping was."The FBI says they believe Jacob was being hidden by his mother. She and her boyfriend are charged with the murder of Jacob's father.