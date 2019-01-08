17 year old Carlmont High senior and football player was shot to death last night and his body found in driveway of an elementary school in Belmont. pic.twitter.com/EtzwJIKDIC — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) January 8, 2019

Police have blocked off a neighborhood in Pleasanton as investigators search for a suspect connected to the murder of a 17-year-old-boy in Belmont.The investigators are in an area near the corner of Amber Lane and Blossom court in Pleasanton.Multiple police agencies are participating in this police activity, including Pleasanton and Belmont police. A man who was working in the neighborhood at the time tells ABC7 News that the operation began around 3 p.m. He said SWAT officers surrounded one of the homes, and asked on a loudspeaker for the residents to come out. Three people came out of the home and were interviewed by officers, but were not detained.Some people have been prevented from entering and leaving the area, which was blocked off for several hours.A source confirmed to ABC7 News that the search was connected to the Belmont murder of Mohammad Othman, a 17-year-old senior at Carlmont High and a football player. The source says there may be multiple suspects police are searching for.The shooting took place at Central Elementary School on Middle Road where police found the body just after 11 p.m. Monday night.Othman suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving efforts, but he died at the scene.The Othman is from Redwood City. Police are interviewing potential witnesses, but say this doesn't appear to be a random crime.