emergency drill

'Major trouble': Passenger describes terrifying moments after engine issue that caused emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Terrifying video shows problems with a plane's engine as it prepared to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday.

VIDEO: Passengers thankful for safe landing after SF to Hawaii flight's engine fails
EMBED More News Videos

A flight to paradise turned into a frightening ordeal for passengers aboard a United Airlines flight. One of the jet's two engines failed over the Pacific Ocean. Passengers are happy to be back on the ground.



Some passengers on Delta flight 1425 took to social media Tuesday to express frustration about how the incident was represented by the company.

"We heard and felt everything," John Leonard, who was on the flight, told our sister station ABC11.

He said he was sitting at the back of the plane, which was headed from Atlanta to Baltimore when he heard a loud boom.

EMBED More News Videos



"It was extremely terrifying to be honest," he said. "Once it went, you had no doubt that it was major trouble and then seconds later smoke started filling the cabin in the back. You could smell it. It smelled like burning metal and the cabin started to vibrate."

Cell-phone video showed the flight crew giving passengers instructions.

Other video making rounds on social media showed flames shooting from the engine.

One social media user sent a tweet to the airline Tuesday that said: "Dear @delta since you guys are not releasing what happened to our flight yesterday, flight 1425 Atlanta to Baltimore which made an emergency landing in Raleigh, maybe this video will help the investigation. A piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail."

A Delta spokesperson sent a statement to ABC11 on Monday, saying they diverted the plane "out of an abundance of caution after receiving an indication of a possible issue with one of the aircraft's engines." The spokesperson added that the flight landed without incident.
Leonard told ABC11 that he felt the company tried to sweep the problem under the rug.

VIDEO: Southwest flight from Chicago diverted to Cleveland after window cracks

"No... we had a serious problem," he said. "Don't get me wrong, I will give all the credit to the pilots and the flight attendants for doing their job because they did it very, very well."

Still, he said, it was a frightening experience.

"The vibrations lasted for a good while," he said. "The vibration was so bad that people were actually holding up the top of (the plane). We were afraid that it was going to come caving down so we were holding up the sides of the plane."

Delta issued a new statement Tuesday: The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, N.C. after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft's engines. The flight landed without incident and customers were reaccommodated on an alternate aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this diversion may have caused."

The company said the aircraft's engine has been replaced and the plane will be placed back into rotation Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinarduemergency drillu.s. & worlddeltaemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EMERGENCY DRILL
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
Worry over power outages means renting generators for East Bay MUD
Quick Tip: When you should and should not call 911
CA's earthquake warning system tested in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News