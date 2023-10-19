Here's what to know about the Great California ShakeOut, after many residents mistakenly got an earthquake test alert early Thursday morning.

What to know about Great CA ShakeOut as Bay Area residents get errant early morning quake test

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some people may have been startled by a test earthquake alert on their phones overnight.

For many, that alert came seven hours before it was supposed to, as part of the Great California ShakeOut.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, USGS ShakeAlert says that the early alert was likely "a mixup between time zones set in the test alert system."

They also said they "appreciate your patience as we and our technical partners continue to learn and make improvements to the #ShakeAlert System."

The premature alert went out to some people at 3:19 a.m. when the scheduled alert is set for 10:19 a.m.

Right at 10:19 a.m., anyone with the MyShake App will receive a notification that's a test and in that moment, everyone participating will be asked to drop, cover, and hold as if it was a real earthquake.

BART is one of several organizations across the state taking part in the Great ShakeOut.

The agency says once their ShakeAlert is triggered, trains will automatically slow down to 27 miles per hour, before coming to a very brief stop.

BART will make a systemwide public announcement on all trains at that moment, encouraging riders to be prepared for earthquakes. They'll also be testing their earthquake alarms to make sure they're working.

For the first time in recent years, BART will also be adding simulated damage inspections during the Earthquake Test, with 60 engineers fanned out to all 50 stations when the alert goes off.

They'll likely be inspecting things like always, support structures, elevators, and escalators.

This is something MyShake App users should already be familiar with after the app alerted people across the Bay Area to a 5.7 quake in Sacramento County on Wednesday, although it was actually just a 4.2 magnitude.

"ShakeAlert is operating very very quickly, early warning is not a prediction, it's saying an earthquake has happened and we are going to let you know that the shaking is about to reach you," Dr. Angie Lux with the Earthquake Early Warning Project at the Berkeley Seismology Lab told ABC7.

