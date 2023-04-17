  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tesla that hit fire truck in deadly I-680 crash in Walnut Creek was on autopilot, company says

KGO logo
Monday, April 17, 2023 11:58PM
1 dead after Tesla slams into fire truck in East Bay, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

One person is dead after slamming its Tesla into a fire truck Saturday morning, officials say.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Tesla has disclosed to federal transportation regulators that February's fatal crash on Interstate 680 did involve the automated driver-assist system.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The Tesla smashed into a fire truck in Walnut Creek, killing the driver and injuring four Contra Costa County firefighters.

RELATED: 1 dead after Tesla slams into fire truck on I-680 in Walnut Creek, officials say

The fire truck was on scene for a separate traffic accident.

Bloomberg reports there have now been 17 fatal accidents involving Tesla's automated driving assist system since June of 2021.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW