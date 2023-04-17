One person is dead after slamming its Tesla into a fire truck Saturday morning, officials say.

Tesla that hit fire truck in deadly I-680 crash in Walnut Creek was on autopilot, company says

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Tesla has disclosed to federal transportation regulators that February's fatal crash on Interstate 680 did involve the automated driver-assist system.

The Tesla smashed into a fire truck in Walnut Creek, killing the driver and injuring four Contra Costa County firefighters.

The fire truck was on scene for a separate traffic accident.

Bloomberg reports there have now been 17 fatal accidents involving Tesla's automated driving assist system since June of 2021.

