With driver watching a movie, Tesla on autopilot crashes into state trooper's cruiser

RALEIGH, N.C. -- New dashcam video shows a Tesla on autopilot crash into a North Carolina state trooper's cruiser in 2020.

State troopers say the driver was watching a movie when the crash occurred on Aug. 26, 2020.

The cruiser was parked along the side of the road when it was hit by the Tesla. Video shows after the cruiser was struck, it went flying along the shoulder and clipped two troopers who were standing nearby.

They managed to jump at the last second and were not seriously injured. The cruiser continued rolling, hitting a traffic sign and a clump of trees before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The Tesla driver was charged with not moving over for an emergency vehicle and distracted driving.

