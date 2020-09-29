Technology

VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver

HENDERSON, N.C. -- A North Carolina man had some fun with his brand new Tesla Model X.

Albert Siplen got in the passenger seat of his new car, programmed it to take him to Henderson, and started recording.

"I was nervous my first time doing it," Siplen said.

But videos on his Facebook page show the high-tech vehicle driving itself down the highway. The car's technology alone controlled the direction, speed, and lane position--all while Siplen sits back and relaxes.

Tesla says the full self-driving capability built into the Model X's autopilot can manage both long and short drives, regardless of traffic conditions. However, the company's website also says, "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

Another video from Siplen shows him in a Target parking lot as the car drives up--without anybody inside--to pick him up.



In August, a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Nash County deputy's car. The driver was reportedly watching a movie when the crash happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyraleighhendersonvance countyteslaself driving carcarautomotivedriving
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom tours Glass Fire damage in Napa Co.
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Glass Fire updates: Newsom tours Napa Co. damage
Bay Area faces 'worst day' of weather with smoke, heat, wind
SF mayor to give update on city's plans for upcoming election
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous heat and air quality today
Reopening SF: Here's what to consider before dining inside
Show More
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Facebook linked these 3 social media apps for messaging
More TOP STORIES News